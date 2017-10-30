The Kardashian Sisters Are Trying to Figure Out Relationships

Photo: Courtesy of E! Entertainment

Last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was all about relationships. Our A-plot was Kourtney and Scott’s ongoing relationship drama, our B-plot was Kim’s relationship with her assistant Steph Shep, and our C-plot was the Kardashian sisters figuring out their relationship with Planned Parenthood.

Scene 1:

Khloé Kardashian, Mason Disick, and Everybody’s Favorite Best Friend Malika head to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a new driver’s license for Khloé. In the eyes of the law, Khloé’s now back to being “Khloé Kardashian” following her divorce from Lamar Odom and a long-overdue name change. This means that she needs new documents, and most importantly, a new license photo. Since Khloé conveniently traveled to the DMV with a camera crew and no time crunch, she gets her photo taken with the added addition of super powerful production lights. Khloé’s goal is to look like Tyra Banks. It also seems like Khloé and her crew shut down the DMV for a private session because no one else is there. Of all she has, I’m most jealous of this privilege. This scene was filmed on March 30, 2017.

Scene 3:

Kris Jenner joins Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and an assortment of her grandchildren for lunch. Kourtney and Kendall are heading to Cannes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival. Being the most notorious film buffs south of Hollywood, these two just can’t pass up the opportunity to soak up the cinematic vibes of Cannes and of course sleep, drink, and sun their days away on the houseboat Kourtney is renting for the occasion.

Kourtney, however, is a bit anxious because she hasn’t told Scott she’s going, and just the night before he was spotted partying with Instagram and Twitter user Bella Thorne. What’s even more shocking, is that in the morning Scott was nonstop texting Kourtney saying he put his house on the market so that he could move in with her. He wants to start parenting their kids together and enter into an open relationship with Kourtney. The table is less shocked and more amused that Scott thinks he wouldn’t completely lose his Lord Disick shit if he were aware of her sleeping with other guys. With this Kourtney decides not to tell Scott about Cannes just yet since there’s still time for him to try and travel there too. This scene was filmed on May 16, 2017.

Scene 4:

Over at Kourtney’s Home for Gluten-Free Boys and Girls, Kim asks her big sister about a caption for a “long hair” Instagram. Kourtney’s not into Kim’s only option of “Should I be original and say long hair don’t care?,” which doesn’t really bother Kim since she posts the caption anyway. After that’s settled, Kim asks her sister what she knows about the political hoopla surrounding Planned Parenthood. Almost offended, Kourtney reminds Kim that she doesn’t watch TV, go online, or look at the news. With that reminder Kim calls her more informed sister, Khloé.

Without bothering with pleasantries, Kim asks if Khloé is pro-choice or pro-life as soon as she picks up the phone. Khloé says she’s pro-choice, explaining that doesn’t mean she’s pro-abortion — she’s just pro a woman’s right to choose what’s best for her body and her life. Kim agrees, but also thinks that she and her sisters should take a trip to Planned Parenthood to form educated opinions about the organization. This scene was filmed on March 14, 2017.

Scene 6:

Shortly after Scott’s night out with Bella Thorne, Kourtney visits Khloé. Kourtney’s decision to put off telling Scott about her trip to Cannes didn’t turn out great — her telling Scott resulted in a “full war” between them. Scott’s not upset that Kourtney’s going to Cannes, but he is upset that she’s going with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. This causes Scott to lash out, saying that no matter where the couple goes in Cannes, one of Scott’s boys will be there to beat Younes’s ass. Not just once, but every day. Kim enters, and through nibbles of pepperoni slices she gets caught up on Scott’s threats. The sisters think that this is completely insane behavior, and Scott cannot be out here threatening to attack people associated with Kourtney. Khloé tries to call Scott, but after he sends her to voicemail at least three times, she gives up. This scene was filmed on May 18, 2017.

Scene 7:

Kourtney and Kim chill at Kim’s heavily secured home. Which is exactly what they’re talking about: Kourtney complains that Kim’s security guard is keeping things a little too secure by treating her like she’s not a Kardashian and just a random visitor. Kim promises her sister that she’ll tell her team to stand down when it comes to family.

But Kourtney has more to talk to Kim about than security. She’s recently become BFF’s with Kim’s assistant, Steph Shep, who shared with Kourtney that she’s not 100 percent happy in her job as Kim’s assistant. Steph’s apparently “unfulfilled” working with Kim. Kim’s not only stunned to hear that she might be in danger of losing Steph, but she also thinks it’s inappropriate of Steph to bring up work with Kourtney. Kourtney asks if Kim is bothered by her friendship with Steph, since the two of them are currently attached at the hip. Trying to seem cool, Kim says she’s not bothered — she just thinks it’s “weird” and “funny.” She then asks Kourtney to look inward and examine how she would feel if Kim suddenly started hanging out with Kourtney’s assistant, Megan. Kourtney understands, but won’t be ending her friendship with Steph anytime soon, as we all know she’s more fam than staff. This scene was filmed on June 26, 2017.

Scene 8:

After their pledge to learn more about Planned Parenthood, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney take a trip to their local facility. They’re greeted by Sue Dunlap, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood L.A., who shows them around. The sisters then meet with two PPLA employees, who inform the sisters that PPLA promotes physical, mental, and emotional health for all their patients. An important component of that, they explain, is healthy relationships. The sisters run through an exercise where they write out what they deserve to have in a relationship, what they need in a relationship, and what they can do in a relationship. Kim and Khloé take no time with the activity, but Kourtney, who is in one of the most toxic partnerships of all time with Scott, can’t seem to write anything down. With the help of her sisters she finally comes up with generic responses like “I can do it.”

Following this, the sisters meet with PPLA patients who tell their personal stories about breast cancer, HIV, and abortion services. The sisters feel enlightened and thank everyone for being so open with them. This scene was filmed on May 11, 2017.

Scene 9:

As she prepares for Cannes, Kourtney invites Khloé, Kim, and Steph Shep to her home to watch her try on clothes and pack. Kim feels uncomfortable around Steph because she hasn’t had a chance to talk with her assistant about the comments she made to Kourtney. Kim manages to refrain from mentioning anything in front of a room full of people, but she has no shortage of shady looks. If I were in the room, I’d set aside some time to unpack Kourtney’s confession of using the restroom barefoot on planes. I’d also ask Kim how she knew what Steph said, since this scene was filmed on May 17, 2017 over a month before Kourtney spoke to Kim about Steph in Scene 7 on June 26.

Scene 15:

After so much talk about it, newly bonded sisters Kourtney and Kendall are finally in Cannes! Between sips of wine, Kourtney tells Kendall that she’s excited to be living her best life in France, but she’s anxious about Scott. The father of her children has found a way to Cannes, along with Bella Thorne, and has been busy getting photographed to combat all of the press Kourtney and her boy-toy Younes have been getting. Kourtney’s also anxious that she’ll run into Scott out partying since there’s only one nightclub in Cannes. Still, despite her anxiety, she remains mostly unbothered. This scene was filmed on May 23, 2017.

Scene 17:

While Kourtney’s in Cannes, Kris and Khloé are following her life through Daily Mail headlines in Calabasas. At Khloé’s home, she and Kris marvel at how both Scott and Kourtney are dominating the press, but note how Scott’s news seems desperate, and Kourtney’s seems like she’s just enjoying her life. They decide to give Kourtney a call. Over FaceTime, Kourtney huffs about Scott’s romp about France with Bella Thorne, but seems relaxed enough to allow Younes to FaceTime with Khloé and Kris for the first time. Everyone refrains from calling Younes anything but Kourtney’s “friend,” even as they talk about him oiling up her nearly naked body in front of the paparazzi. This scene was filmed on May 25, 2017.

Scene 18:

Finally, Kim chats with Steph Shep to discuss both her work and personal relationship with the Kardashian sisters. They sit down at Kim’s home, and Kim voices her concerns about Steph talking to Kourtney about work and telling the eldest Kardashian that she feels “unfulfilled.” Steph defends her words, saying they got taken a little out of context, because she was expressing typical millennial confusion and unfulfillment about life as someone in their late 20s. It’s not only work that she’s trying to figure out; it’s her whole life. This is why she didn’t come to Kim, especially since Steph’s job is to be Kim’s emotional support. Steph also reminds Kim that no matter what her relationships look like with anyone else in the Kardashian family, Kim will always be her No. 1 priority. Kim understands and hopes that Steph will feel more fulfilled as her role expands in the many companies that she and Kim are currently creating. This scene was filmed on May 19, 2017.

Thanks for joining me this week, Dolls. I’ll see you next week for another #KUWTKE recap of Keeping Up With Bella Thorne’s Enemies. #SUPPORTPP