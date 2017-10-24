Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Suicidal When She Was ‘Really Skinny’

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer/2017 Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson revealed that she contemplated suicide early in her career, when she was fresh off American Idol and was pressured to be extremely thin.

The singer and soon-to-be The Voice judge told Attitude magazine, “When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

She coped with the pressure by exercising constantly. “I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run,” she said. “I was at the gym all the time.”

Now she’s an outspoken body-positivity advocate, who once responded to a tweet calling her fat with “… and still fucking awesome.”