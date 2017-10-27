Kellyanne Conway Interrupts Interview to Say ‘Hi’ to Squirrel

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In the midst of her umpteenth time explaining why she thought Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Kellyanne Conway was apparently visited by a small woodland creature — like a dark, gritty reboot of Snow White we never asked for.

The squirrel incident happened mid-sentence during a CNN interview with New Day’s Alisyn Camerota. “God, I hope that’s a squirrel and not a rat,” Conway said, upon seeing something run by her feet. “Hi, squirrel.”

"God, I hope that's a squirrel and not a rat. Hi, squirrel." - @Kellyannepolls pic.twitter.com/QFPNvm9Fvp — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) October 27, 2017

It’s yet to be confirmed if the squirrel was real, hallucinated by Conway, or just another distraction technique.