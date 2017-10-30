Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Hours after BuzzFeed News published a report in which Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to seduce him when Rapp was 14, the House of Cards actor has released a statement claiming not to recall the incident in question, but offering his apology nonetheless. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey says. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey goes on to confirm the long-standing rumor that he is, in fact, gay. “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” he says in part. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.” You can read his full statement, which the actor tweeted late Sunday night, below. Concludes Spacey, “I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”