Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Expecting a Baby Boy

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan

As possibly real, and definitely fake Kardashian pregnancy rumors are circulating, finally the universe (Kris Jenner) gives us something new to cling to.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian is expecting a baby boy with Tristan Thompson. In September, Us also broke the news that Khloé was expecting, which nobody from the Kardashian Kamp has confirmed yet. The source also noted that Khloé is keeping her healthy lifestyle despite being, “hungrier than ever.”

Let the baby name guessing games begin.