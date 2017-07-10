J Brand Casts a Hemingway in This New Ad

Photo: Libby Gray

Langley Fox — photorealistic artist, Marc Jacobs runway model, and great-granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway — is the latest to be featured in J Brand’s editorial section, STORIES. Along with lounging on vintage cars in skinny leather jeans, Fox discusses being an artist in the age of Instagram, collaborating with high-profile designers like Louis Vuitton, and what it’s like to be the great-granddaughter of a literary icon. “Ernest made a mark on the world that no one can ever take away,” she told J Brand. “He touches millions of people to this day. If anything I ever do hits even 5% of that I’m honored.”

The photo spread, shot by Libby Gray, proves that you can’t go wrong with a vintage tee, boots, and skinny jeans, no matter which style of ugly pants are on trend. See and read the editorial here and shop her looks below — just add your own vintage cars and tees.

Buy Pretty Baby Tee in White $108, J Brand

Buy Maude Mid-Rise Cigarette in Black Leather $998, JBrand

Buy Ruby High-Rise Cropped Cigarette in Shadow Black $198, J Brand

Buy Mid-Rise Super Skinny Legging in Leather Noir $998, J Brand

Buy Joan High Rise Straight in Striker $228, J Brand

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.