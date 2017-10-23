You Don’t Have to Be a Fashion Editor to Pull Off a Leopard Coat

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.

Back in September, eternal Golden Peacock and fashion editor Giovanna Engelbert broke out a head-to-toe leopard-print ensemble for the first day of New York Fashion Week. She paired a leopard-print DVF wrap dress with matching leopard-print platform sandals and a mini bag, setting the tone for the rest of the month’s street style. In London and Paris we saw patchwork leopard and color-blocked leopard, leopard coats, and leopard vests. Dressing like a big cat was back in a big way.

You don’t have to be a fashion editor to wear this look in your day-to-day life. Just choose one statement piece to work with the rest of your fall clothes, like a leopard coat. Don’t worry about it clashing with other prints like plaid and tartan — right now, contrasting patterns and textures feel especially chic. Scroll below for the best leopard coats and jackets under $250.

For That Funky In-Between Weather

Still too warm for a coat where you are? Try this cool denim jacket. Buy Denim Jacket $40, H&M

The Edgy One

The loose-fitting shape will look great with a pair of jeans. Buy Urban Outfitters Leopard Print Overcoat $129, Spring

If You’re Over Brown Leopard

Last year was the season of the puffer coat, and this winter will likely be the same. This one from Asos is a fun choice if you’re over the typical brown leopard palette. Buy Puffer Jacket with Mittens $103, Asos

For the Peacoat Lover

Everyone looks good in a pea coat; here’s a fun spin on the silhouette. Buy Bardot Leopard Print Coat $139, Bloomingdales

The One for Snowstorms

Heavy-duty winter coats tend to be bland. This one will keep you warm but still says you know your trends. Buy Monki Leopard Padded Coat $109, Asos

The One You Can Wear to Work

Contrary to what you may think, you can wear leopard to work. The trick is to stick with structural silhouettes like a mandarin collar and thicker fabrics to make it feel professional. Buy Dorothy Perkins Leopard Print Car Coat $55, Nordstrom

The Faux-Fur Budget Buy

Get in on the trend without blowing out your monthly budget. Buy Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat $49, Forever 21

The Wallflower Version of Leopard

If you prefer to blend in, try leopard in a gray shade for a more subtle look. Buy Wool-blend Leopard Coat $70, H&M

The Fashion-Editor Version

Fashion editors love lapel details: just look at the influx of colored fur lapels on leather jackets. In case the burgundy faux-fur begins to feel excessive, they’re reversible. Buy Vince Camuto Faux Fur Coat $248, Nordstrom

The Classic

If you’re in the market for a simple coat that can take you from the office to weekend brunch or errands, Topshop’s is your best bet. The black collar and minimal embellishment will work with any kind of jewelry or outfit. Buy Buttoned Seam Leopard Print Coat $170, Topshop

The Sporty One

The oversize shape is less fitted at the waist, with a hi-low hem. Wear it on the weekends with sweats and a pair of sneakers. Buy Wool-Blend Cocoon Coat $215, & Other Stories

