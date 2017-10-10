An Exhaustive List of All of the Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the New York Times published a bombshell report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein. Since then, multiple women have come forward to share additional accusations against the powerful producer, including several instances of alleged sexual assault. By Tuesday afternoon, another report by the Times featured additional allegations by several high-profile actresses — including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

The Cut has compiled a list of all the allegations against Weinstein, which we will update continually as new accusations come to light.

Actress Ashley Judd

Actress Ashley Judd went on record with the Times about an instance two decades ago at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel. When she arrived for what she thought was a breakfast meeting with Weinstein, he instead had her sent up to his room, appeared in a bathrobe, and asked her to give him a massage or watch him shower. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” Judd told the Times. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

Former Weinstein Company employee Emily Nestor

Weinstein allegedly invited temporary employee Emily Nestor to the Peninsula in 2014 on the first day of her job. According to the Times, he told her that if she accepted his advances, he would help with her career. She told the New Yorker that she had been told by two employees that she was Weinstein’s “type” physically, and that Weinstein asked to hold her hand during their hotel meeting. He also reportedly told her, “Oh, the girls always say ‘no.’ You know, ‘No, no.’ And then they have a beer or two and then they’re throwing themselves at me.” Nestor told a friend, who then reported the incident to the company’s HR department.

An unnamed female assistant

An explosive memo written by Weinstein’s colleague Lauren O’Connor in 2015 included a claim that Weinstein prodded a female assistant into giving him a massage while naked (also at the Peninsula), which left her “crying and very distraught,” per the Times.

Former Weinstein Company employee Laura Madden

Former Weinstein employee Laura Madden told the Times that the producer badgered her into giving him massages at London and Dublin hotels starting in 1991. “It was so manipulative,” she told the Times. “You constantly question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?” Madden reportedly told friend Karen Katz that she once locked herself in a bathroom of his hotel while sobbing.

Former Weinstein Company employee Zelda Perkins

According to the Times, in 1998, 25-year-old Zelda Perkins reportedly confronted Weinstein after she and several co-workers had been “regularly subjected to inappropriate requests or comments in hotel rooms.” She allegedly threatened legal action unless he changed his behavior, and one of Miramax’s lawyers reportedly flew to London to negotiate a settlement with her. Perkins is now a theater producer but declined to comment on the allegations.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow told the Times that when she was 22, Weinstein — who had just hired her to star in his Jane Austen adaptation, Emma — summoned her to his Peninsula suite, during which he put his hands on her and requested she massage him in the bedroom. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said. She reportedly told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein — an account that Pitt confirmed to the Times. The producer then threatened Paltrow not to tell anyone else what had happened, and she told the Times she thought she was going to get fired.

Actress Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie told the Times in an email, “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Actress Rose McGowan

In 1997, then 23-year-old actress Rose McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein during an “episode in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival,” according to the Times. McGowan has previously spoken out on Twitter about being raped by a powerful Hollywood producer, and has called for the entire board of Weinstein’s (former) company to resign.

Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution #WhyWomenDontReport — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 14, 2016

An unnamed female employee

The Times reports that a young female employee — who asked not to be identified — quit after complaining that she was being forced to arrange “what she believed to be assignations for Mr. Weinstein.” The employee told the Times that she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Model and actress Ambra Battilana

In 2015 Weinstein allegedly grabbed the breasts of Italian actress and model Ambra Battilana in his Tribeca office, in addition to putting his hands up her skirt. Battilana filed a report with the New York Police Department, though the Manhattan district attorney declined to bring charges. The Times notes that Battilana received a settlement from Weinstein. The New Yorker’s investigation includes audio taken from a sting operation during which Weinstein admitted to groping Battilana, and attempted to pressure her into watching him shower.

Actress Lucia Evans

Speaking with The New Yorker, actress Lucia Evans says Weinstein approached her at a New York club in 2004 and asked for her number. He started calling her late at night, and eventually, his assistant set up a daytime meeting with her at the Miramax office. During the meeting he reportedly told Evans to lose weight and discussed movie roles, before taking his penis out of his pants and forcing her head onto it. “At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me,” Evans told the New Yorker. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him.”

Actress Asia Argento

Italian-born actress Asia Argento told the New Yorker that in 1997, when she was 21, she was invited to a Miramax party at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera. But when she arrived, there was no party; instead, a producer allegedly led her upstairs to Weinstein and left the room. Weinstein allegedly asked her to give him a massage, and she reluctantly agreed, before he forced her legs apart and performed oral sex on her as she continuously told him to stop.

Actress Mira Sorvino

Actress Mira Sorvino told The New Yorker that during the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival she found herself alone in a hotel room with Weinstein, who had produced the film she was promoting at the time, Mighty Aphrodite. “He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she said. He then showed up at her apartment late at night a few weeks later, only to leave after she said her boyfriend was on his way.

An unnamed actress

Sorvino also told The New Yorker that she had been reluctant to come forward about Weinstein’s behavior as she knew other women had it worse — including an unnamed actress who told the magazine that she had locked herself in a bathroom to escape the producer and that he masturbated in front of her.

Actress Emma de Caunes

French actress Emma de Caunes had a lunch meeting with Weinstein in 2010 at the Hôtel Ritz in Paris, during which he convinced her to accompany him to his hotel room so he could give her a book he was adapting. Once they got to the room, he allegedly turned on the shower, emerged from the bathroom naked and with an erection, and demanded she lie on the bed. She told The New Yorker, “I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage — but I said, ‘I’ve always hated Walt Disney movies.’ And then I left. I slammed the door.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette

Actress Rosanna Arquette told The New Yorker that in the early ’90s, she met Weinstein at his hotel room — and he opened the door wearing a white bathrobe and asking her for a neck massage. She offered to recommend a good masseuse, but the producer allegedly grabbed her hand, put it on his neck, and then grabbed it again (after she pulled it away) and pulled it towards his erect penis. He reportedly told her she would regret rejecting him, and Arquette believes her career suffered as a result.

An unnamed female employee

A former female employee of Weinstein told The New Yorker that she was often asked to join him for the beginnings of meetings with models and actresses. During one such meeting, the producer allegedly told her to tell a model “how good of a boyfriend I am.” One time, when she refused to attend one of these meetings, he became enraged. Weinstein reportedly whispered to her at one point, “There are things I’ve done that nobody knows.”

Actress Romola Garai

British actress Romola Garai, who starred in Atonement, told The Guardian that she met Weinstein alone in his London hotel room when she was 18. The producer was allegedly only wearing a robe during their meeting at the Savoy. “Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” she told The Guardian.

Author Liza Campbell

British artist and writer Liza Campbell, who formerly worked as a script reader for Miramax, wrote in an essay for The Sunday Times of London that Weinstein tried to persuade her to take a bath with him in 1995. He had agreed to meet with her in his hotel after she complained that she had been receiving less scripts, and when she arrived, he suggested they take the meeting in the bath. “I could hear the thump of shoes being taken off and felt shocked that the meeting had turned sleazy,” she wrote.

Actress Katherine Kendall

Swingers actress Katherine Kendall told the Times that Weinstein undressed in front of her and chased her around a living room in 1993 when she was 23. He had asked her after a screening to join him as he swung by his apartment to pick something up. While there, he went to the bathroom, emerged in a robe, and asked her for a massage. When she refused, he left and returned nude. “He literally chased me. He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door,” she said.

Former aspiring actress Tomi-Ann Roberts

Tomi-Ann Roberts told the Times that in 1984, when she was 20, Weinstein was a customer at an establishment where she worked as a waitress. As she was an aspiring actress, he suggested she audition for him and asked him to meet at his hotel. But when she arrived, he was naked in the bathtub, and he suggested she would be more comfortable if she were naked, too. He told her that if she didn’t show her breasts in private, she wouldn’t be able to do it in the film, as her character may have a topless scene. Roberts is now a psychology professor at Colorado College.

Actress Judith Godrèche

French actress Judith Godrèche joined Weinstein for breakfast during the Cannes Film Festival in 1996 when she was 24. He invited her to his suite to discuss a possible Oscar campaign and the marketing of her film Ridicule, which he had acquired. But upstairs, he reportedly asked her for a massage.“The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” she told the Times.

Actress Dawn Dunning

Actress Dawn Dunning told the Times that in 2003, when she was 24, she met Weinstein at a New York nightclub where she worked as a waitress. She agreed to meet him for a meal at a hotel in Manhattan, but was told he was running late and to go up to his suite. When she arrived he was in a bathrobe, and he told her he would only give him a role in one of his upcoming films if she agreed to have three-way sex with him. When she laughed in response, she claims he told her, “You’ll never make it in this business. This is how the business works.”

British actress Jessica Hynes

Bridget Jones actress Jessica Hynes reportedly tweeted that when she was 19, Harvey Weinstein wanted her to screen test for a role in a bikini. When she refused, she lost the job.