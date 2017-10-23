Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 23

Photo-Illustration: The Push Pose

Today, the sun moves into Scorpio, and this might change what you require from the world. Your expectations of yourself might shift. How will you carry this new energy and these new desires, in your skin or in your voice?

Aries: It’s disorienting, sometimes, to move through the world in so many different ways. With every step you take, you’re leaving someplace, and you’re returning somewhere else. Always setting off on a journey, and always coming home, too. With the scenery moving like this, it can be difficult to keep track of where you are. But the sky is still above you, blue and pink and gold. You’re still moving closer and closer to the home you deserve.

Taurus: If your attention has been focused away from you, scattered across the stars and the streets, you’re allowed to turn inward again this week. The world’s made of so many systems, massive and fragile and delicately balanced, and it’s good to pay attention to them as closely as you do, but it isn’t your job to see everything in the world at once. It isn’t a selfish thing to draw some of your focus back inside you this week.

Gemini: Underneath the glow in your skin and the light in your eyes, underneath your warmth and your generous affection, there’s an invisible force, too. This week, remember to call on this strength if you need it. You can let your face grow serious, and you can let your joy live quietly, secretly inside you. You can refuse to perform what other people want to see from you. You can keep what you need for yourself.

Cancer: It’s hard to know truly what you have and what you need in a world so determined by scarcity, in a world that wants you to believe in your own deep lack. There are forces in the world that want you to feel empty, forces that want you to imagine you’ll never have or be enough. The sweet magic of this week is that you can know these forces are wrong.

Leo: This week, think about the music of your life. Think about the songs that move you, thumping from open windows down the street, or floating from car windows, or playing in your own head, just for you. How will you accept all the feelings that move through you? You don’t have to act only for reasons you can explain. It can be enough just to accept the love and risk the world has to offer.

Virgo: For now, for this week, you can be free from any fear of failure. It doesn’t mean that you have to tread carelessly, or that you must let boldness replace everything else in your heart. All it means is a new kind of freedom, tender and small enough to carry it in your pocket. You can be brave enough to get an answer wrong the first time. And you won’t get lost, because you know what kindness looks like.

Libra: Sometimes growth feels like magic, like a blossoming, but sometimes it feels uncomfortable. Sometimes it just throbs in your skin like a bruise. Sometimes it feels like fear of the future, and sometimes like sorrow over a past when you were once so small, when you knew so much less. This week, you can forgive yourself. You’re still learning how to live, and you’re wiser today than you’ve ever been before.

Scorpio: The world is so skilled at making you forget the full scope of your power. When it can’t make you forget, it’s so good at making you believe your own magic is something to be embarrassed by, something to be locked up inside yourself. This week, you can remember the real size of yourself. You can know the things you know, and you can speak them out loud without shame or fear.

Sagittarius: Your heart is pulled to exploration, to wide-ranging motion. It’s not as easy to pause, to wait, to go deeper, but this week, watch what happens when you don’t move at all. Hold so still that a bird might land right next to you. Keep so still you can hear the leaves falling, so still you can hear your own heart beat. There’s a different kind of intimacy in the air this week — try to keep still enough for it to find you.

Capricorn: It’s okay if something has felt slow in these past days, if something has felt off, if your body hasn’t been moving the way you want it to. Some seasons are just for getting through, for staying alive in a weird and hostile world, and eventually even these seasons end. If you’ve been working toward something big, you might start to see movement. There will be room, again, for transformation.

Aquarius: It’s such hard work, to build and protect a genuine human self. It’s such hard work, to claim your right to your own wholeness, your own weirdness, your own edges. This week, you can honor all the work you’ve done. You’re strong and you’re brave, and you know who you are. Just try to remember that you don’t have to guard yourself so closely against all surprises.

Pisces: You won’t have to do anything special this week. You don’t have to pull off any great feats or heroics to notice the fearlessness inside you. You’ve always been courageous, but even you might be surprised by your own boldness this week. You still hold all the same feelings, but something in the dark world might seem less daunting. There’s a lightness in your step and a magic in the sky, and if this is the world’s gift to you, how will you use it?