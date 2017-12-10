The Paris–Meets–New York Collaboration With a Killer Bomber Jacket

Look deep into any fashion girl’s closet and you’ll find a piece or two from French brand Maje. The label is a favorite among editors because of its playful and eccentric take on Parisian style — especially its unique leather goods. Now, Maje has teamed up with storied leather-jacket company Schott NYC on a cross-Atlantic collaboration.

The seven-piece collection is comprised of cool bomber jackets, chunky ribbed sweaters, and other gear that’s prime for the season. Prices range from $155 for an embellished black logo tee to $1,095 for a shearling-sleeved bomber jacket that’s warm yet surprisingly light. But there are plenty of other pieces under $500, like a sleek black and red cropped bomber jacket you can conveniently also wear inside-out. Scroll below to see the full drop and watch the video below for an extended look at the campaign.

