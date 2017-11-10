Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After making a public statement about the sexual-abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck is facing accusations of his own. The actress Hilarie Burton tweeted yesterday that Affleck grabbed her breast while she was interviewing him on TRL in the mid-200os. (You can see video of the alleged assault here). And this afternoon, Hollywood makeup artist Annamarie Tendler tweeted that Affleck groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack,” she wrote.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Tendler added, “Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.” Her husband, the comedian John Mulaney, retweeted her claims.

Affleck tweeted a one-line apology to Burton this morning, but he has yet to address Tendler’s accusations. We have reached out to his representative for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

If you or anyone you know has had a bad experience with Affleck, don’t hesitate to email me at allie.jones@nymag.com, send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal (ask for the number).