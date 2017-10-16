Some people in Upper Manhattan apparently got more than they bargained for when they purchased million-dollar condos overlooking Marcus Garvey Park: full views of horny people having public sex — day and night.

As DNAinfo reports, public sex is apparently a big issue for residents of a Fifth Avenue complex in Central Harlem. One former resident who recently moved out of her $1 million condo after five years, Marie Gelot, told DNAinfo, “I saw a lot of b—jobs, guys having sex, guys masturbating, I really saw the whole gamut.”

People just looking for a quiet space to bang has been an ongoing issue since at least before the complex opened in 2009, as construction workers reportedly noticed people getting down while working on the building. Now, residents who shelled out a pretty penny for their condos often witness sex acts in the public green space outside their windows.

The complex’s doorman David Lamboy told DNAinfo that residents’ complaints have prompted police sting operations — but the boning merely continues once the cops leave. A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the 25th Precinct has made seven “public lewdness” and eight “patronizing prostitution” arrests in the park this year. Per DNAinfo:

The most romantic spot seems to be among the foliage on the park’s hill. The trees protect lovers from being spotted by anyone on the street level, but the condominiums have a bird’s-eye view of the action.

However, a parks organization called the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance is apparently working to “restore the park to a safe and inviting space,” including increasing foot traffic in an attempt to decrease public sex. But a DNAinfo reporter visited the area last week — and promptly saw a man performing oral sex on another man, while people played chess and flag football nearby. The heart wants what the heart wants!