Over 2,000 People Watched a Livestream of Mark Ruffalo’s Pocket

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo excels at acting, wearing a henley, and raising awareness about the dangers of fracking. Dealing with technology, though? Maybe not so much.

On Tuesday night, Ruffalo left his Instagram livestream on while his phone was in his pocket during the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. Per The Hollywood Reporter, “audio from the film was clearly audible.”

OMG Mark Ruffalo forgot to turn off his instagram live video at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere and 2000 people are listening in his pocket pic.twitter.com/dyW0ARe973 — Hal Rhorer (@halrhorer) October 11, 2017

the moment he realized he was livestreaming im actually in tears pic.twitter.com/3qykyxtunV — Hal Rhorer (@halrhorer) October 11, 2017

About 2,500 people watched the livestream of Mark Ruffalo’s pocket, presumably because that’s as close as they’re ever going to get to a butt-dial from him.