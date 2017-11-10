Over 2,000 People Watched a Livestream of Mark Ruffalo’s Pocket

Mark Ruffalo excels at acting, wearing a henley, and raising awareness about the dangers of fracking. Dealing with technology, though? Maybe not so much.
On Tuesday night, Ruffalo left his Instagram livestream on while his phone was in his pocket during the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. Per The Hollywood Reporter, “audio from the film was clearly audible.”
About 2,500 people watched the livestream of Mark Ruffalo’s pocket, presumably because that’s as close as they’re ever going to get to a butt-dial from him.
