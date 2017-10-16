MeToo Hashtag Shows Just How Common Sexual Assault Is

Photo: Getty Images

After making headlines last week for not commenting on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Alyssa Milano launched #MeToo to show just how many people have experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault. The hashtag campaign comes a week after women began sharing stories about “their Harvey Weinsteins” on Twitter.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

So far, Milano’s first tweet has over 35,000 responses, ranging from personal stories to words of support to just the hashtag.

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017

--of the woods yet, but it has gotten better. Sharing my stories and feeling less alone really helps. So thank you for listening. #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

okay ugh hi i was sexually assaulted by a longtime friend in august. i had been broken up with the day before. i was in pain. he knew #metoo — hari nef (@harinef) October 16, 2017

The hashtag (like many before it) quickly became a rallying cry for survivors and allies — including political groups like the Women’s March.

To all the women sharing stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment, thank you for your bravery to speak up. You are not alone. #MeToo — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 15, 2017

Im not a woman but "me too" when I was a kid. I was just told its par for the course in the coal region& 2accept it. So many pigs on the DL. — Gare-Bear (@Pincho73) October 15, 2017

Me too. Harassed, several times.



Like *every* woman I know.



Women who've "only" been harassed, not assaulted, consider ourselves lucky. 😕 — Jyn Erso 2017 🇵🇷 (@JynErso_2017) October 15, 2017

But while each tweet shows how pervasive sexual assault is, many are saying that just because a survivor doesn’t tell their story doesn’t make it less valid.