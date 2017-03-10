These Crazy Jeans Were the Most Popular Pants at Fashion Week

Photo: Nabile Quenum

When the street-style hive mind decides an article of clothing is cool, you know you’re going to see it everywhere. Last month, Rejina Pyo’s poofy dress showed up every day during New York Fashion Week. A few seasons before, there was the dark floral Vetements dress you couldn’t escape if you tried. And now, the crowd has seized upon a pair of Maison Margiela pants.

Of course, for an item order to capture the attention of the many editors, stylists, and influencers who attend Fashion Month, it can’t be anything short of eccentric. These pants certainly fit the bill: They’re a pair of tailored wool trousers with a high denim waistband sticking out the top.

What to wear with such statement-making pants? A simple black blouse —crew neck or button down — as stylist Annina Mislin and Taylor Tomasi-Hill demonstrated during New York Fashion Week back in September.

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor Biel Parklee./Nabile Quenum

Taylor Tomasi-Hill finished off the look with a pair of bright pink Balenciaga kitten-heel mules.

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

In Paris, one show attendee added a Louis Vuitton clutch and cross chain necklace with her own simple black top.

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

The award for most courageous styling goes to Irina Lakicevic, who decided that two prints are better than one. She wore her Margiela pants with a snakeskin-embossed vest, a printed cotton bag, and Céline sunglasses.

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

While Irinia Linovich opted for a patchwork plaid button-down and Balenciaga earrings and bag.

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

If You Want to Buy Them Yourself

Buy Maison Margiela Layered Trousers $1,245, Farfetch

