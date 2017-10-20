A Moody Lookbook for Stylish Ex-Lovers

Photo: John Clayton Lee

Denim jackets are the West Coast’s equivalent to Patagonia fleece: a practical staple that suddenly seems really cool. And if you’re shopping at Need Supply this fall, they include rhinestones.

This season, Need Supply’s in-house line NEED is offering comfortable and casual basics like T-shirts, denim, and bomber jackets, but with sophisticated and off-the-cuff styling. For example, cocktail dresses are meant to be layered with white tees, and your mother’s floral caftan is given an elegant makeover, too. And then of course, there’s some shimmer.

For the brand’s fall lookbook, the artist Tali Lennox (Annie Lennox’s daughter) models these pieces around Los Angeles with her real-life ex-boyfriend, Miles Garber. Photographed by John Clayton Lee, the two orbit around one another from morning until night, and while their clothes look like they could be from the same closet, we only see them cross paths once.

Shop the moody collection below if you’re a simple, stylish person who still loves some drama.

Photo: John Clayton Lee Buy NEED Morphine Dress $225, Need Supply

Buy NEED Dive Dress $150, Need Supply

Buy NEED Apres Jacket $285, Need Supply

Photo: John Clayton Lee Buy NEED Standard Denim in 96 $185, Need Supply

Buy NEED Dye Tee in After Dark $35, Need Supply

Photo: John Clayton Lee Buy NEED Tether Dress $165, Need Supply

Photo: John Clayton Lee Buy NEED Klaus in Mind Dye $145, Need Supply

Photo: John Clayton Lee Buy NEED Denim Jacket in Broken Black with Rhinestones $220, Need Supply

Buy NEED Pen Fit in Broken Black with Rhinestones $210, Need Supply