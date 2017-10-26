New Zealand’s ‘First Cat’ Has Opposable Thumbs and a Fan Base

Photo: @FirstCatofNZ/Twitter

As much as Americans loved Sunny and Bo, they never reached the level of political pet fame that New Zealand’s First Cat is now enjoying. Paddles’s human is Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s new prime minister (and the country’s youngest-ever female prime minister). But what makes Paddles truly special are her opposable thumbs. Technically she just has some extra toes, but close enough.

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

She travels to political events and responds to her 7,000 fans on Twitter (@FirstCatofNZ) with plenty of cat puns.

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both people and puss. pic.twitter.com/dwf5hDVT5J — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 22, 2017

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Fellow feline dignitaries, like Larry, the cat in the U.K. cabinet office, have welcomed her to the society of political pets.

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2017

But what’s most important to remember is that she can hold a pen.

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs

Thanks a lot @FirstCatofNZ pic.twitter.com/JW92LNv926 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 24, 2017

Move over, Choupette.