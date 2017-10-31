Photo: diane39/Getty Images

Two female journalists have accused Michael Oreskes, the head of NPR’s news department, of sexually harassing them while he was working for the New York Times almost two decades ago, the Washington Post reports.

According to the Post, NPR is currently investigating separate complaints that Oreskes made unwanted physical contact with the women in the late ’90s while he was serving as the Times’ Washington bureau chief. The women allege Oreskes, who now serves as NPR’s senior vice president of news and editorial director, unexpectedly kissed them while they were meeting with him about working at the newspaper. Per the Post:

Both of them told similar stories: After meeting Oreskes and discussing their job prospects, they said he unexpectedly kissed them on the lips and stuck his tongue in their mouths.

One of the women met Oreskes at the Times’ offices in Washington, after which he took out a personal ad in the Washington City Paper with the goal of reaching her: “Saw you at the Army-Navy Building. Loved hearing your life story and your ideas. Hope you get this message. Let me know.” Oreskes allegedly emailed her a week later and she turned down his subsequent offer to have lunch at a hotel. However, she agreed to meet up with him when she flew to New York for a job interview, and he kissed her in a cab.

“The worst part of my whole encounter with Oreskes wasn’t the weird offers of room service lunch or the tongue kiss but the fact that he utterly destroyed my ambition,” she told the Post.

The second woman allegedly met Oreskes after booking him onto a TV program she was producing. He offered to look at her work — she was interested in transitioning to print reporting — and asked to meet at her apartment. She offered to give him a ride to the airport, and he kissed her at the curb. Two months later, she confronted him about what happened, and he allegedly replied, “I was overcome with passion. I couldn’t help myself.”

The women told the Post they were compelled to come forward after witnessing NPR’s coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual-harassment scandal. “The idea that he’s in charge of that coverage is just so hypocritical to me. It’s sickening,” one woman told the Post.