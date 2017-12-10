Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

The New York Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into a sexual-assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein from 2004, People reports. The investigation comes after bombshell reports by the New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of harassment and assault accusations against the Hollywood titan.

A police spokesperson told People that the NYPD was looking into claims that Weinstein assaulted the victim 13 years ago. Although officials would not release further information about the alleged assault, People points out that actress Lucia Stoller, who now goes by Lucia Evans, told reporter Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker that in 2004, the producer had forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The NYPD also told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

In response to The New Yorker article, Weinstein’s spokesperson said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”