Could the Obamas Be Considering a Move to the Upper East Side?

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Looks like Barack and Michelle Obama could be moving to the Upper East Side — at least, according to a report by “Page Six.”

The former president and First Lady have reportedly been eyeing apartments in a historic building in upper Manhattan. “Sources” have apparently seen the Obamas arriving for viewings lately at 10 Gracie Square, which is located near the New York City mayor’s official residence.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but a $10 million duplex apartment in the famed building — which has previously counted Gloria Vanderbilt and New Yorker critic Alexander Woollcott as residents — went into contract last week. Real estate “insiders” apparently think the buyers are the Obamas.

Per “Page Six”:

The apartment was designed by architect Daniel Romualdez and features five bedrooms, four baths, a library with a wood-burning fireplace, and views of the East River.

A spokesperson for the Obama family declined to comment, so who knows if they’re really headed uptown. And besides, even if the Obamas do end up moving to New York, it likely won’t be for at least another year — the former president has said the family will stay in Washington, D.C., until 16-year-old Sasha finishes high school.