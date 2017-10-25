Opening Ceremony and Columbia Have an Outdoors-y Collaboration

Photo: Stef Mitchell

Should you not yet feel all sorts of warm and fuzzy tingles when you look at a nubby fleece jacket, Opening Ceremony would like to change that. Not to be left out of the gorpcore moment in fashion, the downtown arbiter of all things cool decided to partner up with Columbia Sportswear. It makes sense — the former loves to dip into ’90s nostalgia while the latter was extremely popular during the decade. The result or their collaboration? A unisex capsule collection full of cold weather–friendly items including parkas, fleeces, hats and more.

But being OC, nothing is your standard solid, boring winter staple. The two fleeces are reversible, with vibrant patterns on one side, while the classic Columbia Whirlibird 3-in-1 jacket comes in shocking bright colors like orange and electric blue. And if you’re still into that shade of pink, there’s a convenient hoodie to satisfy your request. Scroll ahead to check out the images and shop the collection.

