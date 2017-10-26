Here’s An Incredible Photo of Orlando Bloom Biking With His Tiny Dog

Photo: Renato Marzini / Splash News

It’s Thursday, which means it’s almost the weekend, which means soon you may be able to get some peace for a few minutes, but all of that means nothing to Orlando Bloom, because he is in a constant state of joyous relaxation. Pictured above is Bloom biking around Prague in full spandex carrying his miniature red poodle Mighty in a small athletic bag. Did you know Bloom’s ex-girlfriend Katy Perry has an identical dog named Nugget? That’s just an extra tidbit of information. You can see more photos of Bloom and Mighty biking together here.