People Hate the Google Maps Calorie Counter

Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google Maps has come under fire for a new feature on its iOS app which automatically shows users how many calories they’d burn walking somewhere, as well as how many mini cupcakes they’d work off. Besides raising questions like “Are people at Google constantly eating mini cupcakes?” and “Is this really a relatable metric for anyone?” the new feature has drawn the ire of many on Twitter who say it’s triggering to users who struggle with eating disorders.

I guess Google maps now automatically shows you how many calories you'd burn if you walk somewhere instead of driving pic.twitter.com/eixqCh00rn — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 17, 2017

Do they realize how extremely triggering something like this is for ppl who have had eating disorders? Not to mention just generally shamey — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 17, 2017

@googlemaps please don’t tell me how many calories/“mini cupcakes”=my walk. A stunningly blind/stupid feature I can’t imagine a woman making — Jenny-Marie Stryker (@StrykerJenny) October 16, 2017

That's exactly the kind of shit that normalizes fixation on calorie counting&food restriction. People with EDs/ in recovery DO NOT need that — Deirdre (@deirdresaurus) October 13, 2017

Apparently @googlemaps now tells you how many calories you'll burn on your route. How about let's not. @NEDAstaff pic.twitter.com/Xsgiry6Y5o — Grace Dobush (@GraceDobushToGo) October 16, 2017

NO, @googlemaps I want directions. I don't want your perpetuation of fucking diet culture. You have 1 job. Just, no. pic.twitter.com/7Sjdwrj5rg — Spoopy gal 👩🏼‍💻 (@TopHat8855) October 14, 2017

Anyone else feel like the google maps mini cupcake feature reinforces the idea that all exercise must be atonement for the sin of eating? — Megan Westgate (@sosaysm) October 16, 2017

While some users seemed to enjoy it (one man even asked that Google “suggest more rigorous alternate routes,”) the feature will be short-lived. On Monday night, a Google representative confirmed that the company was rolling back the calorie count experiment based on strong feedback from users, and that it should no longer appear on Google Maps.