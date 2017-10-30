Danish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Journalist

Photo: Courtesy of Kim-Wall.com

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has now admitted to dismembering the body of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, The Guardian reports. Wall had been writing a story about Madsen and was on board his homemade submarine, the UC3 Nautilis, on August 10 before she went missing.

Madsen deliberately sunk his submarine the following day; when he was taken into police custody, he claimed that he had dropped Wall off at the Copenhagen harbor after their meeting. Shortly afterwards, he changed his story to say that she had died in an “accident” when a submarine hatch hit her head and that he had “buried her at sea.” Now, he’s changed his story once again:

“He has now explained that Kim Wall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine at a time when he was on deck,” police said. “Furthermore, Madsen has admitted that he later dismembered her corpse and spread the body parts in Koge Bay” off Copenhagen.

In early October, Danish prosecutors revealed that they had found multiple stab wounds on Wall’s torso and “material featuring women being tortured and killed” on Madsen’s computer.