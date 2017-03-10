Alice Temperley’s New Book Is Like an English Garden Party

Wearing an Alice Temperley gown is like dressing up for a garden party with the queen — or rather, the duchess of Cambridge, a longtime admirer of the British designer’s collared silk blouses and intricately embroidered dresses. The new book Alice Temperley: English Myths and Legends, out October 3 from Rizzoli, celebrates the world of Temperley London, offering an extensive photographic look into the inspirations behind its designs. The tome is filled with photos from fashion shoots and editorials. Click ahead for a preview.

Buy Alice Temperley: English Myths and Legends $60, Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.