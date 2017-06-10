Amal Clooney and Fergie Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Tod’s; Getty Images; Dominique Maitre

It seemed only fitting that a Versace party this week in Beverly Hills — hosted to launch William Vintage’s Gianni Versace Archive collection on Farfetch — would be as glamorous as the siren dresses that became a signature design. Celebrities like stylist Rachel Zoe, actress Isla Fisher, and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gathered to celebrate some 500 pieces spanning early ’70s designs to Versace’s final collection, which debuted shortly before the designer’s death in 1997.

Paris was still the place to be this week, while Fashion Month came to a close. Naomi Campbell celebrated the new Tod’s Sella bag at a pop-up installation. At Vogue’s private viewing of an Irving Penn exhibition, singer Kylie Minogue twirled in a tiered peach-colored dress and posed on the red carpet with Fergie.

In London, royals toasted the Frieze Art Fair. Back in New York, Cindy Crawford joined a design panel. Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics of Isla Fisher, Anna Dello Russo and more.