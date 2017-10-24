Michelle Obama Honored Andra Day at the National Arts Awards

Michelle Obama made a video appearance last night at Cipriani 42nd Street, introducing singer Andra Day as a recipient of this year’s National Arts Awards. The evening honored leaders in the art world, including Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem (where the striking show “Fictions” is still on view), and record producer Clive Davis. Other recipients were art collector Stefan Edlis and his wife Gael Neeson for their philanthropy (he is a Holocaust survivor; they gave an incredible $500 million art collection to the Art Institute of Chicago), William Lehr, and the kids-focused visual arts nonprofit Studio in a School.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick held hands onstage with Clive Davis — a sweet moment. German designer Tina Lutz wore the most daring outfit: an amazing pair of gold metallic pants with snakeskin boots that stood out among the ball gowns and bow ties. Click ahead to see Chuck Close, New Museum director Lisa Phillips, National Arts Awards chair Carolyn Clark Powers, artist Sarah Morris, and more.