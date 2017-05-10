See Breathtaking Travel Photography by Gray Malin

View Slideshow Photo: Gray Malin

Photographer Gray Malin is no stranger to risk-taking for the sake of capturing travel images — he has shot beaches from door-less helicopters, stared down a lion, and navigated Antarctica’s tumultuous ice fissures in an 8-foot raft. His new book Escape, published this week by Abrams, features photographs of more than 22 destinations across 11 countries. The wanderlust images show snowy terrains, colorful pools, and remote salt fields.

Yes, winter is coming. For now, dream of warm-weather vacations to plan in the slideshow ahead.

Buy Escape by Gray Malin $29, Amazon

