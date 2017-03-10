See Breathtaking Runways by Alexandre de Betak

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Phaidon Press

Alexandre de Betak has designed more than 1,000 runways over the past 25 years, creating art-focused sets for designers including Raf Simons, Michael Kors, Christian Dior, and Jason Wu. His most memorable runways are featured in the new photography book Betak: Fashion Show Revolution, out October 4 from Phaidon Press.

The book revisits stage designs like Christian Dior’s spring/summer 2013 show at the Musée Rodin, where Betak hung a sprawling garden from the ceiling. Other highlights: a mini tornado of wind that snaked around Hussein Chalayan’s fall/winter 2007 runway, and a men’s shoe installation arranged in the Jardin du Palais Royal, for Berluti’s spring/summer 2013 Paris show.

Betak produced his first fashion show for the Spanish designer Sybilla Sorondo at the age of 19, in 1987. He and his collaborators share behind-the-scenes stories in the book as well. Click ahead for a preview.

Buy Betak: Fashion Show Revolution $72, Amazon

