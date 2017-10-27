Hillary Clinton and Jaden Smith Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

Hillary Clinton celebrated her 70th birthday and received the actual title “Wonder Woman” this week — at the Women’s Media Awards, she accepted the group’s inaugural Wonder Woman award and joined stars like Ashley Judd, Marisa Tomei, and Jane Fonda at Capitale in Manhattan. Elsewhere in the city, Mariah Carey gave a surprise performance at a private dinner honoring Karl Lagerfeld, and Jessica Chastain and Lauren Santo Domingo dressed up as witches at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s All Hallows’ Eve Benefit. Wilhemina threw a disco-themed Halloween party to fête the model and talent agency’s 50th anniversary.

