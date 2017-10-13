Chanel Launched Its New Makeup Collection In A Rustic Italian Villa

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

Naples is known for its pizza, but last night, it became known for makeup and Chanel. To launch its spring/summer 2018 collection called Neopolis: New City, Chanel had their Global Creative Designer Lucia Pica (who happens to be a Napoli local) show off her hometown and a new makeup collection inspired by it. At Villa Lauro, a rustic Italian villa overlooking the Gulf of Naples, guests viewed a photo exhibition showing warm and rich colors from the Mediterranean, alongside a view of Vesuvius and Capri.

The full collection hits stores January 2018. Click through to see photos of Masters of None’s Alessandra Mastronardi, Chloe Wise, Phoebe Tonkin, and Caroline de Maigret from the event and wearing Chanel from lips to toe.