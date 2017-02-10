Helen Mirren Twirled a Walking Stick Down the Runway in Paris

Don’t you dare call what Helen Mirren is holding a cane. For her first-ever runway show (and the first show to ever close down the Champs D’Élysées), L’Oréal Paris spokesperson Mirren wore red lipstick and twirled a walking stick with the panache of a high-flying majorette. Mirren joined fellow spokespeople such as Irina Shayk, Soo Joo Park, Li Yuchun, Doutzen Kroes, and Maria Borges for the brand’s grand-scale Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris. Although it was raining a fine mist, the energy was high with tourists and showgoers such as Luc Besson, Aymeline Valade, Naomi Campbell (who made a fashionably late entrance) cheering, stomping, and unabashedly wielding their phones to get the best iPhone pictures, especially when Jane Fonda closed out the runway show in a mustard-print Balmain dress while flashing peace signs. Click to see all of the models and more including Cheryl Cole and Neelam Gill.
