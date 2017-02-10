The Latest on the Cut

Yes, Kitten Heels Are Cool Again

The grandmotherly shape suddenly feels new.

Are You Brave Enough for Vivienne Westwood’s Skin-Care Tip?

You might need more deodorant.

Helen Mirren Twirled a Walking Stick Down the Runway in Paris

Mirren and Jane Fonda walked the runway for L’Oréal Paris.

Las Vegas Residents Lined Up All Night Waiting to Give Blood

After a mass shooting that killed 58 and injured over 500, people came out to support the victims.

Excavating Givenchy’s Essence

Clare Waight Keller returns the brand to tailoring, promisingly. Plus: Gvasalia goes his own way at Balenciaga, and Philo gets personal at Céline.

The Next Great Concealer Is Here

You’ll never worry about dark circles again.

See More of the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

The preteens out-dressed everyone.

The Photographer Who Went to Ibiza for a Week but Stayed On for Months

She lived with an old hippie and his cat.

Could the Obamas Be Considering a Move to the Upper East Side?

Yes, according to a report from “Page Six.”

Lifestyle Advice From Isabel Marant, the Most Parisian of Designers

How to shop like a French girl.

Trump Dedicates Golf Trophy to Recent Hurricane Victims

“If you look today and you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico.”

I Think About This a Lot: The Cat Refrigerator Scene in The Secret Life of Pets

Chloe the Cat’s relationship to roasted chicken is a mirror of my relationship to all desire.

What’s Missing From Ivanka Trump’s Depiction of Motherhood

If Ivanka Trump’s postpartum-depression announcement helps destigmatize the condition, that’s good. But it’s not nearly good enough.

Rarely-on-Sale SK-II Skin-Care Products Are 25 Percent Off Right Now

For today only.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Are Trying to ‘Stay in Their Lane’ Now

In an attempt to keep their positions in the West Wing.

French Ads Now Have to Tell You If a Model Is Photoshopped

The legislation went into effect on Sunday.

This Prefab Mirrored House Can Be Plopped Almost Anywhere

Simple, pristine, and easy to place in any landscape.

Alexander Wang Steps Down As CEO of His Own Label

Former Goop and Martha Stewart exec Lisa Gersh will take over.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 2

A full moon in Aries.

Editor’s Letter October 2017: Fighting Cynicism As a Daily Practice

Plus, what’s going on this month on the Cut.