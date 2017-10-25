View Slideshow Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Last night, New York toasted the magazine’s 50th anniversary with Champagne and pastrami at Katz’s Deli on the Lower East Side.

“From its earliest days, the magazine Clay Felker and Milton Glaser created reflected all the energy and ambition of this place, chronicling and in a sense inventing the idea of the great American city,” CEO Pam Wasserstein said.

As the deli lights at Katz’s dimmed, noted guests, many who have been profiled by the magazine — Eliot Spitzer, Lena Waithe, Zachary Quinto, Jim Gaffigan, and Don Lemon — noshed knishes and rugalach. Around the room, contributors from throughout the magazine’s 50-year history, including Gail Sheehy, Frank Rich, Kurt Andersen, and Andrew Sullivan, caught up on the day’s news. DJ Spinderella provided the soundtrack.

The event celebrated the magazine’s 50th anniversary issue, on newsstands now, as well as the magazine’s new book, Highbrow, Lowbrow, Brilliant, Despicable: 50 Years of New York, out on November 7.

“We are proud to carry the flag for New York values, for the values of cities, never more so than right now, when those values find themselves in crazy combat over the meaning of America itself,” New York editor-in-chief Adam Moss said last night.

