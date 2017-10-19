See the Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum.

The kids looked as sophisticated as their adult counterparts (or even more so) on the streets during the first two days of Seoul Fashion Week. They may have even rivaled famous baby Asahd Khaled in cuteness, wearing fedoras, combat boots, and metallic skirts in Mardi Gras colors.

Adults milling the streets flaunted oversize jackets, red midi-skirts, and berets. One couple wore matching orange leather pantsuits. Click through to see more fashionable kids, brightly colored sneakers, and intricate patterns.