View Slideshow Photo: Lisa Romerein

At 15, actress Diane Keaton covered her entire bedroom wall with black-and-white photos from Vogue. Decades later, she took her passion for home design to the extreme — by using Pinterest to build a house. Keaton’s new book, The House That Pinterest Built, released October 10 by Rizzoli, provides a behind-the-scenes peek at her design process with a tour of her new home, photos of her previous homes, and interior design tips.

The style-guide offers glimpses of the new California house’s sprawling rooms, complete with magic touches — glimmering light fixtures, vintage clocks, rustic wood panels, and more — pulled from or inspired by Keaton’s boards such as “Breakfast of Champions.” As Keaton says, “Who knows, you might find one of your pins here.” Click through to preview.