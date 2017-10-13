Zendaya and Jennifer Aniston Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA; Courtesy of Nike

All kinds of royalty hit the party scene this week — from a princess seventh in line of succession to the British throne to the rulers of American reality television.

Princess Beatrice of York attended the annual Take Home a Nude auction and dinner in New York, with stars like Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts. On the opposite side of the country, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian represented their kingdom at the one-year anniversary of What Goes Around Comes Around’s store in Beverly Hills.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox hung out poolside at a dinner with Tabitha Simmons to celebrate the designer’s Spring 2018 collection. Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics of Paris and Nicky Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, and more.