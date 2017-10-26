Photo: Getty Images; Patrick McMullan

Following the New York Times’s and the New Yorker’s bombshell reports about years of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, it seems that every public-facing industry has found skeletons in their own closets — accusations have arisen concerning men from former President George H.W. Bush to celebrity chef John Besh. The Cut has compiled a list of all the allegations against high-profile men who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault in recent weeks, and we will update as new accusations surface. To read the stories of all the women who have spoken out against Weinstein, click here.

Rohit Varm﻿a, doctor

Number of accusers: 1

The Dean of USC’s medical school resigned the day after Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, as the L.A. Times was gearing up to publish a story on a 2003 incident between Varma and a young researcher, which was settled by the university for $135,000.

Andy Signore, Senior Vice President of content for Defy Media

Number of accusers: 3

Andy Signore, Senior Vice President of content for Defy Media, was suspended after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment over Twitter. April Dawn wrote that he tried to sexually assault her repeatedly, and a former intern said he offered to masturbate in front of her. A fan of his also wrote on Twitter that he tried to arrange multiple meetings and made sexual overtures.

Ben Affleck, actor

Number of accusers: 2

When a fan tweeted about Affleck groping actress Hilarie Burton on TRL, Burton responded “I didn’t forget.” The incident, captured on the show, involved Affleck grabbing Burton’s breast. Affleck has since apologized to Burton. Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler also accused Affleck of groping her at an awards show, which Affleck has not commented on.

Oliver Stone, writer and director

Number of accusers: 1

After the writer-director said it was “not easy” what Weinstein was going through (he issued a statement condemning him the next day), model and actress Carrie Stevens recalled him “grabbing [her] boob” as he left a party. Patricia Arquette then said on Twitter that Stone had once sent her roses and gave her a hard time for bringing her boyfriend to a screening. Arquette called it a “weird” encounter.

Roy Price, former president of Amazon Studios

Number of accusers: 1

The former president of Amazon Studios resigned after he was accused of sexual harassment by Isa Hackett on October 12. Hackett, an executive producer for The Man in the High Castle, went public with allegations that Price had made inappropriate and vulgar remarks to her and pressured her for sex. He was suspended the same day, then resigned on October 17.

Bob Weinstein, film producer and head of the Weinstein Company

Number of accusers: 1

Amanda Segel, a showrunner who worked with the Weinstein Co., accused Harvey’s brother Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment while shooting The Mist. Segel told Variety that he repeatedly asked her to private dinners after she told him no. She reportedly said she would leave the show if he did not stop contacting her. A representative and a lawyer for Weinstein both denied Segel’s claims.

Chris Savino, animator and writer

Number of accusers: up to 12

The creator of the Nickelodeon show Loud House has been accused by up to a dozen women of making sexual advances over the past decade, according to Cartoon Brew. Savino has been fired from Nickelodeon, and he wrote in a Facebook post, “I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed.”

Robert Scoble, writer

Number of accusers: 3

Three women in Silicon Valley accused writer and tech figure Robert Scoble of groping and verbal harassment. Scoble responded with a 2,400 word blog post entitled “No, Of That I’m Innocent” where he admitted he was going against legal advice, and said he could not have harassed one of the women because she didn’t report to him.

Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox media

Number of accusers: 1

Steele, Vox media’s editorial director, was fired after admitting to engaging in inappropriate conduct. Developer Eden Rohatensky wrote on Medium about sexual harassment by multiple Vox employees, including one VP (Steele) who allegedly kissed Rohatensky in a taxi.

Roman Polanski, director

Number of accusers: 2 (since Weinstein)

Polanski has been a known child predator since 2003. He could not accept his Best Director Oscar because he was living in exile in Europe after pleading guilty to “unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.” Since Harvey Weinstein, two more actresses came forward. Marianne Barnard said Polanski raped her when she was 10 years old at a photo shoot. Reneate Langer told the Times that he raped her at her home in Switzerland when she was 15.

James Toback, director

Number of accusers: Over 200

An exposé by the The L.A. Times revealed that the writer-director had allegedly sexually harassed at least 30 women over his career. Later, 200 more reached out to the paper to share their encounters with Toback.

Elie Weisel, author and Nobel prize winner

Number of accusers: 1

The Holocaust survivor and Nobel prize winner allegedly groped a 19-year-old girl at a charity event. Jenny Listman wrote in a Medium post that he “grabbed [her] ass” while they were posing for a photo. “He mistook me for an ultra-religious underage girl who was unlikely to tell anyone about it,” she said. “In other words, he purposefully chose to molest someone who he assumed was a minor and who would be compelled into silence.”

Ethan Kath, musician

Number of accusers: 1

Alice Glass, Crystal Castles co-founder, alleged that her former bandmate Ethan Kath raped, manipulated, and abused her beginning when she was 15 years old. She detailed the abuse on her website. Kath (whose real name is Claudio Palmieri) issued a statement to Pitchfork calling her story “pure fiction.”

“Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice,” he said.

Leon Wieseltier, publisher

Number of accusers: unknown

Former female employees of the New Republic had been exchanging emails about Wieseltier’s inappropriate behavior, when the instances were made known to the Emerson Collective (which was backing Wieseltier’s proposed new magazine). The Emerson Collected ended its relationship with Wieseltier. The claims in the emails said Wieseltier kissed several employees, and discussed his sex life in detail. He also made note of what staffers wore to the office and thanked one for wearing a mini skirt. He apologized in a statement to the New York Times on Tuesday. “I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them I will not waste this reckoning.”

John Besh, chef

Number of accusers: 25

Chef John Besh stepped down as the head of his restaurant group after 25 women said in a report that said he had sexually harassed them and fostered a culture of sexual misconduct.

George H.W. Bush, former President

Number of accusers: 2

Actress Heather Lind accused the former President of groping her four years ago while posing for a photo. A spokesperson for the president apologized to Lind for the incident. However, a second actress, Jordana Grolnick, came forward saying Bush groped her in a similar way and said his favorite magician was “David Cop-a-Feel” while doing it.

Mark Halperin, journalist, political analyst and author

Number of accusers: 6

Well-known political analyst and “Morning Joe” frequenter Mark Halperin was accused by five women of harassing them while Halperin was political director at NBC News. He denied the claims, but admitted that he did “pursue relationships” with women he worked with. After CNN published a story with the women’s claims, another former junior ABC News staffer came forward saying Halperin also harassed her.

Knight Landesman, publisher

Number of accusers: 9

Art world big wig and publisher of ArtForum Knight Landesman has been named in a lawsuit alleging he sexually harassed nine women when they were young and just starting their careers. Landesman repeatedly harassed them over text messages and groped them.