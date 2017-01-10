Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their First Public Kiss

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Up until now, the courtship between American actress Meghan Markle and roguish Prince Harry, has been proceeding at a perfectly private, glacial, Jane Austen-like pace.

But over the last week, the royal pair of the moment, made a gradual coming out at the Invictus Games – the multi-sport event Prince Harry started for wounded veterans. Last weekend they made their first public appearance not sitting together. Then this week they turned it up a notch and not only sat together in public, but they also held hands.

Yet, this weekend the lovebirds really threw it all on the table. Not only did Prince Harry reportedly leave his seat to join Markle and her mom in their box. Harry was actually spotted planting a kiss on her cheek.

Of course this gesture is still delicate enough to be part of the Royal Courtship Plan. But those watching closely predict that Harry could be bending the knee very soon. Or as some theorists are suggesting, perhaps this means they are already engaged?

