9 Ways to Add Some Edge to Your Outfit

As sophisticated as your wardrobe might be, it’s fun to occasionally cut loose. When the ennui sets in, and even the most elegant pair of heels feels lackluster, you need to shake things up. Why not take a cue from all of the edgy styles seen throughout fashion month and try something with more bite? Maybe it’s as simple as swapping your normal ankle boots for a combat style or switching those sedate gold hoops for a pair of safety pin-and-pearl earrings. Or maybe you want to go even further and get a flashy bag or sandals. Scroll ahead to see nine ways to rough up your look.
Sleek Combat Boots
True, the ones with the yellow stitching are classic, but this black-on-black version is more subtle.
Add Fishnets
But not the tights kind. Instead, try a gauzy top you can layer over dresses or camisoles.
Get One Safety-Pin Item
The pretty pearl side acts as a counterbalance to the punky pin.
Try a Deliberately Distressed Sweater
The subtle tears make this thin sweater more than just basic.
A Cheeky Plaid Skirt
Seasonally appropriate and edgy.
A Bag That Means Business
The hefty chain says you’re not one to be messed with.
Killer Evening Shoes
Shocking red coupled with grommets make for flashy feet.
A Wearable, Punk-Inspired Runway Dress
Forgo the ripped tights and you have a fashion-forward dress that could easily work for a night out.
The Classic Edgy Topper
Because you can never go wrong with a moto jacket, especially by the cool kids at Acne Studios.
