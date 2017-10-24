The Latest on the Cut

6:30 p.m.

‘Nobody Called Anyone an Ignorant Slut’ During GOP Lunch with Trump

Hip senator makes 38-year-old SNL reference.

5:40 p.m.

Valentino Drops Terry Richardson, Too

The photographer shot the brand’s resort 2018 campaign.

5:36 p.m.

9 Ways to Add Some Edge to Your Outfit

Because you can’t live off respectable basics forever.

5:30 p.m.

All the High-Profile Men Accused of Harassment Since the Weinstein Story Broke

Here are a few of the accusations and new developments that have surfaced since Weinstein was exposed.

5:30 p.m.

Julie Houts Loves Making Fun of Fashion

She has a new book, Literally Me.

5:21 p.m.

Man Says Equinox Canceled His Membership After He Was Groped in Yoga Class

He subsequently sued the club, but the DA decided not to press charges.

4:33 p.m.

Terry Richardson Is Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ That He Was Banned by Condé Nast

His representative claims the photographer’s interactions with models were “consensual.”

3:45 p.m.

Anna Faris’s Memoir Is Haunted by the Ghost of Her Breakup With Chris Pratt

The whole reading experience is a rather depressing and confusing one.

3:02 p.m.

This Is Exactly How You’re Going to Want to Dress for the Holidays

Janelle Monáe’s new Gap ads are really good.

2:53 p.m.

Madewell Now Sells Beauty! Here’s What to Buy

Coconut oil lip balms, “French girl” beauty, and more.

2:53 p.m.

These Men Were Fired for Harassment and Now They’re Joking About it on LinkedIn

Nope.

2:12 p.m.

Bill O’Reilly Has Reportedly Been Dropped by His Talent Agency

After the news that he paid $32 million to settle a harassment claim.

2:04 p.m.

What Janet Mock Can’t Live Without

“This is a literal miracle. It’s an Instagram filter everywhere you go.”

1:35 p.m.

What to Wear When It Feels Like Summer in October

Eight options, all under $150.

12:59 p.m.

The Best Commuter-Friendly Heel Is From Paris, Of Course

French brand Carel and street-style star Clara Cornet come together for a 21st-century update on the mary jane.

12:34 p.m.

The Freelance Writer Using LSD for Depression

“Three days a week, I take 4.5 micrograms before breakfast.”

12:20 p.m.

Dating Long-Distance Means Learning a New Way to Fight

Conflict is trickier when you and your significant other can’t resolve it face-to-face.

12:08 p.m.

Sexual Harassment Will Change Your Career Forever

It’s one of the most damaging barriers to professional success for women.

12:06 p.m.

Anna Faris Says a Director Slapped Her Ass While Filming a Scene

She says he “slapped [her] ass” in front of the crew.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: ‘I Can’t Stand My Co-worker!’

Ask yourself why.