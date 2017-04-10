The Secret to This Vibrant Red Hair Is a Heat-Free Routine

Photo: Katie Thompson. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Taylor Hirshfield’s role as an analyst at a media and technology consulting firm is fairly buttoned-up, but her hair is anything but. To maintain her all-natural fiery red color, she sticks to a laid-back approach, limiting the number of products in her hair to less than a handful and avoiding heat styling. Below, the details of her routine.

In my shower you’ll find: OGX’s Awapuhi Ginger shampoo and conditioner. I always go for environmentally sound products that you can find in a drugstore.

I wash my hair every: 2 days.

My hair regimen looks like: I usually just shower in the morning and let my hair air dry before work, twirling it a little bit every now and then. Post shower, I use a tiny bit of Lush’s vegan R&B hair moisturizer to avoid frizziness (it also smells amazing). On days that I don’t shower, I’ll spend a couple minutes smoothing the front pieces a bit, but other than that I keep it pretty simple.

Check all that apply — my hair is dyed, is chemically straightened, is permed, has extensions, is braided/in locs: None of the above.

The best thing I ever did to my hair was: Get twice yearly trims. Growing up I could go years without getting it cut — I would avoid going at all costs in fear my long hair would be completely ruined.

The most important thing people with hair like me should know is: Don’t fall into the trap of using hot tools, and avoid using hairdryers all the time. Ward off split ends and breakage by taking advantage of your natural curls and waves

I trim my hair: Once or twice a year.

My hairstylist is: Kathy from Ambiance Salon in Roslyn, New York (I’m very loyal to Kathy, she’s the best).

What I love most about my hair is: the color — it runs in my family.

