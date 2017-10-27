This Rihanna Cover Was Totally Unexpected

One of the great queens of our time (Rihanna) channeled one of the great queens of all time (Nefertiti) for Vogue Arabia. The singer unveiled her cover on Twitter at 12:01 a.m., which may mean that she was just as excited as her fans about the cover.
Vogue Arabia teased the shoot on October 17 in a GIF flashing pictures of Rihanna (who has a sideboob tattoo of the Egyptian queen) and Nefertiti. But it didn’t hint at the snakeskin-covered glory that is the cover.
And the rest of the shoot, where Rihanna is dressed in space-age silver with an ancient-looking headpiece, proves that the best is yet to come.
