This Rihanna Cover Was Totally Unexpected

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

One of the great queens of our time (Rihanna) channeled one of the great queens of all time (Nefertiti) for Vogue Arabia. The singer unveiled her cover on Twitter at 12:01 a.m., which may mean that she was just as excited as her fans about the cover.

Vogue Arabia teased the shoot on October 17 in a GIF flashing pictures of Rihanna (who has a sideboob tattoo of the Egyptian queen) and Nefertiti. But it didn’t hint at the snakeskin-covered glory that is the cover.

Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia. #VogueArabiaXRihanna pic.twitter.com/m9qpKMPbNt — Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) October 17, 2017

And the rest of the shoot, where Rihanna is dressed in space-age silver with an ancient-looking headpiece, proves that the best is yet to come.