Rose McGowan Has Been Suspended From Twitter

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer

Rose McGowan, the most vocal actress in the days following the Harvey Weinstein revelations has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

According to her post, McGowan should be back on by nine a.m. on Thursday. But Twitter said in the notice that McGowan had violated the Twitter rules, and could speed up her suspension by deleting tweets.

In the past several days, she’s used the platform to call Ben Affleck a liar, share her receipts on Bob Weinstein, and to support fellow victims (McGowan settled with Harvey Weinstein in 1997). But luckily, her tweets are still available for everyone to see in the mean time.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017