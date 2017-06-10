Sachin & Babi Is the Season’s Go-to Brand for Bridal Jewelry

Photo: Alyssa Greenberg

There are often two categories of bridal jewelry, especially when it comes to choosing earrings: affordable pieces you’ll later regret buying, because they look cheap in photos, and expensive jewels that make the dress and break your bank account. Luckily for brides, this season Sachin & Babi is continuing to expand beyond the popular coconut bauble earrings the brand is known for, offering striking new pieces for fall 2018.

Each pair of earrings is $250, a good midrange price point for glamorous-looking pieces that are guaranteed to make your girlfriends do a double take. On average, it takes 26 hours to craft one pair by hand in Mumbai, a labor-intensive design process that makes each style feel especially unique.

Scroll ahead for our favorites from the collection, followed by similar options under $50 below.

Photo: Alyssa Greenberg The best interpretation of feathers that aren’t boho earrings. Buy Feather Earrings $250, Sachin & Babi

Photo: Alyssa Greenberg These are composed of glass beads topped with flower sequins so they instantly make a statement but are still light as a feather. Buy Bouquet Earrings $250, Sachin & Babi

Photo: Alyssa Greenberg A dramatic yet simple addition if you’re looking to amp up your dress. Buy Tassel Earrings $250, Sachin & Babi

Photo: Alyssa Greenberg Similar to the above, but with a beaded center that separates into two tassels for twice the statement. Buy Dupio Earrings $250, Sachin & Babi

Similar Under-$50 Options

Photo: Courtesy of Satchi & Babi Buy Tassel Earrings $36, Nordstrom

Photo: Courtesy of Satchi & Babi Buy Tassel Drop Earrings $36, Nordstrom

Photo: Courtesy of Satchi & Babi Buy Floral Crispin Earrings $48, Nordstrom

