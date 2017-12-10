Samantha Bee Has a Message for the Creeps of Hollywood: ‘We Are Coming for You’

Photo: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual harassment is one of the biggest news stories in the country right now, yet aside from a few cursory jokes from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee was the only late-night TV host to address the scandal in a way that felt remotely satisfying.

“In case you didn’t realize, it has been a huge week for women,” said Bee with faux cheeriness. “Starting last week, when America encountered this season’s second giant vortex of destructive moisture named Harvey.”

Bee then launched into a scathing six-minute rant, dubbing Weinstein “white Cosby” and responding to news that he is seeking help in a “facility” by deadpanning “Oh my god, I’m so behind on the slang — Is ‘a facility’ what people call hell?”

As she did repeatedly during the election, Bee proved how unique and indispensable her voice is, confronting the issue with the full force of her feminine rage (and saying what her male colleagues, more closely yoked to the Hollywood Establishment, seemed too frightened or wary to say).

She concluded her monologue with a blistering call to arms:

“Listen up, creeps of Hollywood. We know who you are. Weinstein isn’t the only cool Democrat lurking in film-festival hotels waiting to play a jolly masturbation prank. Women talk to each other. And we talk to journalists. And we talk to lawyers. It’s 2017. We don’t have to put up with this shit. We are coming for you. Talk to every woman you work with like she has the New York Times on speed dial. Well, I guess it took the Times a little while to take care of business — Okay, talk to every woman like she has me on speed dial. My show is only once a week. I’ve got some free time.”

Watch below: