During yoga class it may be common for teachers to adjust students into proper alignment, but what allegedly happened to Colin Heilbut in the studio doesn’t sound very zen. On October 12, Heilbut took legal action against Equinox, an establishment known for celebrity spotting, co-working, and exercise, claiming they terminated his membership after he reported that one of their male instructors sexually harassed him on the premises. Heilbut said his genitals and buttocks were touched inappropriately in and outside of class at the Equinox Sports Club San Francisco and he was given an “unrequested, unconsented-to neck and shoulder massage.” This account comes a year after Bikram hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury’s very public sexual-harassment lawsuit.

The high-end fitness club, which has used racy marketing campaigns shot by Terry Richardson in the past to attract new members, was apparently unresponsive when Heilbut reported the incidents. Heilbut did not appreciate how the situation was handled and said his membership was canceled without explanation three weeks after he complained.

“I think under any objective analysis, I’ve done nothing aside from being sexually assaulted, being tricked by some dude and reported it — and then followed up on the report,” Heilbut told a newspaper.

Equinox confirmed to the San Francisco Gate that they looked into the complaints.

Per company policy, we do not comment publicly on individual employees or members. We are aware of this situation and took every available internal and external step to investigate the matter. We are confident that we made the right decisions based on the information both we and the authorities gathered.

The yoga instructor in question apparently no longer works at Equinox, but he denied the allegations and refused to comment. The district attorney’s office ultimately decided not to press charges and closed the case.