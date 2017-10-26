Tonight, Louis Vuitton will celebrate the opening of “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” — an exhibition that retraces the fashion brand’s storied history. The show examines the label’s long-time relationships with famous clients such as the Vanderbilts, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Ernest Hemingway.

“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” will be on view at the former American Stock Exchange building, located at 86 Trinity Place, from October 27 to January 7, 2018. Watch a video, complete with panoramic shots of New York City, for a preview of the exhibition.