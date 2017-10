The Latest on the Cut

See More of the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

The preteens out-dressed everyone.

The Photographer Who Went to Ibiza for a Week but Stayed On for Months

She lived with an old hippie and his cat.

Could the Obamas Be Considering a Move to the Upper East Side?

Yes, according to a report from “Page Six.”

Lifestyle Advice From Isabel Marant, the Most Parisian of Designers

How to shop like a French girl.

Trump Dedicates Golf Trophy to Recent Hurricane Victims

“If you look today and you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico.”

I Think About This a Lot: The Cat Refrigerator Scene in The Secret Life of Pets

Chloe the Cat’s relationship to roasted chicken is a mirror of my relationship to all desire.

What’s Missing From Ivanka Trump’s Depiction of Motherhood

If Ivanka Trump’s postpartum-depression announcement helps destigmatize the condition, that’s good. But it’s not nearly good enough.

Rarely-on-Sale SK-II Skin-Care Products Are 25 Percent Off Right Now

For today only.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Are Trying to ‘Stay in Their Lane’ Now

In an attempt to keep their positions in the West Wing.

French Ads Now Have to Tell You If a Model Is Photoshopped

The legislation went into effect on Sunday.

This Prefab Mirrored House Can Be Plopped Almost Anywhere

Simple, pristine, and easy to place in any landscape.

Alexander Wang Steps Down As CEO of His Own Label

Former Goop and Martha Stewart exec Lisa Gersh will take over.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 2

A full moon in Aries.

Editor’s Letter October 2017: Fighting Cynicism As a Daily Practice

Plus, what’s going on this month on the Cut.

Remembering When Christie Hefner Took Over Playboy

Lally Weymouth profiled Hugh Hefner’s then-29-year-old daughter, the newly appointed president of Playboy Enterprises, in a 1982 New York cover story.

New York City, Remembered Through What We Wore

A firefighter’s uniform, boots from a downed plane, and more: eight sartorial stories from Emily Spivack’s new book, Worn in New York.

Justin Bieber Made a New Jersey Suburb Lose Its Mind This Summer

Here’s what happened when the pop star showed up in Montclair.

The Gallery Assistant Who Prefers Berlin to Westchester

“It’s my father’s gallery. I never really wanted to go down that nepotistic path of taking over the gallery — which I still don’t think I want to do.”

The Health-Care Worker Finding Dates on a Website for Millionaires

This week’s sex diary.

A Rihanna-Approved Shoe Store, Elegant Match Strikers, and High-Fashion Eyewear

What’s new in New York stores.