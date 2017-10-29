First Look

In December, Ace Hotel design firm Roman and Williams will open its first store, with a florist, an art-supplies room, and a shoppable library.

Photo: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Café: Pastries by chef Marie-Aude Rose plated on Roman and Williams wares like a flower-shaped red-lacquered dish ($75).

2. Flower shop: Emily Thompson arrangements, like chocolate cosmos in a glass bowl ($250) and pink tree peonies in bronze cups ($95).

3. Wares: Roman and Williams’s collection displayed as living rooms, with a cocktail tray ($10,450), low table ($37,500), and leather-seat chair ($3,200).

4. Art supplies: Floor-to-ceiling shelves holding bottles of Sennelier China black ink ($13) and a box set of half-stick pastels ($195).

5. Library: The French Ribbon, by Suzanne Slesin ($50), and Brancusi New York, by Jérôme Neutres ($95).

6. Dining room: Private-event space decorated with 100 bowls, like a 1939 Norwegian Burl ($1,800) and a Stone Lotus ($400), on velvet-lined shelves.

2x2: Sheepskin Chairs

Furniture as pet.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Shorn

Colorful: Blush faux-flokati Gunnar, $299 at worldmarket.com.

Black and White: Tansy sheepskin, $2,299 at arhaus.com.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Shaggy

Colorful: Bodil, price upon request at francissultana.com.

Black and White: Worthen Bergere, $4,999 at horchow.com.

Side by Side

Two streetwear brands opened brick-and-mortar behemoths, one in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Kith

337 Lafayette St., Soho

Size: 10,000 square feet across three stories.

Goods: Kith x Nike “Take Flight” collaborations like the cheetah-print Air Pippen 1s; Air Jordan 6s in olive green.

Extras: Snack bar and café serving Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshakes ($9); a gallery curated by artist Daniel Arsham.

Photo: David Zheng/© Dean Kaufman, 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED No usage is granted without prior arrangement and payment. Please contact dk@DeanKa

Supreme

152 Grand St., Williamsburg

Size: Approximately 3,000 square feet.

Goods: Supreme x Andres Serrano Piss Christ tee; Supreme x the North Face leather puffer.

Extras: Aboveground skate bowl built by Steve Badgett; artwork by professional skateboarder and painter Mark Gonzales.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Urban Export

Petrus Palmér, founder of Stockholm’s Hem, brings his furniture to Soho (325 W. Broadway).

“Our last pop-up was in London and it was very Scandinavian: pale wood, whites. We’ll be selling our usuals at the New York pop-up — metal candleholders ($34), the ‘Hide’ side table ($229). But this store will be more exciting. Peacock-colored walls, pops of pink, wild masks by our art-dealer friend Patrick Parrish. Maybe we’re going a little more all-out because it’s New York. Or maybe we’re just tired of all the monochrome.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

She Said, She Said

In September, Melinda Robertson and Sarah Blank opened Australian womenswear line Scanlan Theodore in Soho (117 Prince St.).

Blank: Melinda and I grew up in Melbourne, but for years we’ve been working in finance here in New York.

Robertson: I wore Scanlan, this Australian brand we grew up with, every day to work. So did Sarah. I wouldn’t call myself a fashionista, but once, a woman followed me into the bathroom to ask where I got my jacket. Another time, I went to get coffee and when I got back, a woman was jotting down the name on my coat label.

Blank: We were shipping the clothes from home, but there was a clear desire for them here. The owner agreed to bring it to New York, with us at the helm. It was a big career shift. But on the first day, Huma Abedin came in.

Top Five

Andrés Modak, co-founder of the extra-streamlined home-goods brand Snowe (106 E. 19th St.), on his favorite big beach towel, cheese plate, and unfussy wineglass.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors/Evan Robinson

“Big wine drinkers love having one red- and one white-wine set. This glassware ($48) with an ultra-large mouth is less fussy and can be used for wine or water.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

“We call this diffuser Pillow Talk ($40) because it’s the perfect bedroom scent. It smells of sandalwood, ginger, and lavender, without being too lavender.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

“Fall is a strange time to talk about a beach towel, but this one ($48) is huge and perfect. Anything you put on it — a picnic, yourself — looks beautiful.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

“These dinner bowls ($60) have been insanely popular, I think because they are more multiuse than a plate. They’re your perfect grain-bowl bowls.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors/Evan Robinson

“This is technically a cheese plate ($70), but we’ve seen it used as a cutting board, as a trivet, and as a lap tray for when you’re watching TV.”

*This article appears in the October 30, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.