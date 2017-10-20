So Many Parties Celebrated Women This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

It’s almost like the universe knew to step up female empowerment on the party circuit, because this week the most buzzed-about events all celebrated women.

In Brooklyn, Gloria Steinem celebrated pioneering women who have made a difference in the arts, culture, and society at the Yes! Gala. Two other events — the third annual luncheon celebrating the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker “Through Her Lens” program in New York, and Elle’s 24th Women in Hollywood Gala in Beverly Hills — became forums to discuss the Harvey Weinstein case and other alleged perpetrators of assault. Stars like Dakota Fanning and Olivia Wilde attended the Through Her Lens program, which specifically focuses on mentorship and filmmaking grants. Many celebrities at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence, shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault.

Across the pond in London, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, launched the Our Amazing People campaign to celebrate contributions of older people to society, while Princess Beatrice of York continued her American travels at a dinner hosted by Bumble in New York.

Click ahead to see this week’s best party pics, of Common, Karlie Kloss, Fergie, Claudia Schiffer and more.