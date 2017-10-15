Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are Engaged

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In what appears to be a simultaneously-timed post, celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their engagement on Instagram this weekend.

At approximately the same time on Sunday, they each posted a picture of the ring, a pear-cut diamond, with the captions, “I said yes,” and, “She said yes.”

The pair have reportedly been dating since November 2016, when they were first spotted canoodling at a concert in the Netherlands, and became “Instagram official” in January according to People. They have since adopted a dog, Porky Basquiat – who is also an Instagram star.

Jonas has previously been linked to high profile women like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. But according to People, Jonas has said that Turner is “different from the other girls he has dated.”

Turner recently told InStyle the relationship works because they understand each other’s schedules.“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she said, and added, “And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…’ “